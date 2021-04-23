Madison symphony weathers pandemic with help of donors and 'being prepared'

Twenty years ago, the MSO began planning to set aside 25 percent of its operating fund in a reserve and to establish an endowment — actions that paid off during the COVID-19 crisis, Mackie said.

“The lesson of all lessons here is to be prepared,” said Mackie, who plans to retire from the MSO July 1 after 22 years with the orchestra.

“When we had the Great Recession in 2007-08, we got through that — we actually landed on our feet. Our financial planning was strong. And I thought, ‘Now I’ve seen everything.’

“And then here comes the COVID crisis. You know, there are things that are out of our control and always will be out of control. So the takeaway is to be strong in ways that will sustain you through episodes of want or deprivation of resources.”

The MSO hopes to return to a full season of live performances in the fall, including programming around Beethoven’s 250th birthday that was originally scheduled for 2020-21, Mackie said. The orchestra is currently surveying its customers to gauge their comfort level with going back into the concert hall.

“Our business is presenting a full orchestra on stage with great big music,” Mackie said. “The business model that is essential to a large orchestra is having people come to the hall, sit in the seats and have that incredible, in-person experience that you just can’t duplicate with streaming.”

