Madison Symphony Orchestra cancels all events through May due to COVID-19

The Madison Symphony Orchestra announced Monday the cancellation of all events that were planned for February through May because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The orchestra had previously canceled all events through January because of public health restrictions and the closing of Overture Hall but decided to extend that further, executive director Rick Mackie said in a statement.
"Well-attended, full-orchestra concerts indoors will not be possible for the foreseeable future, at least until a successful vaccination program has brought COVID-19 under control," Mackie said.
Mackie said if there is "a breakthrough opportunity" to restore any of the canceled orchestra or organ concerts, the symphony orchestra will announce it.
All shows, performances and other in-person events at the Overture Center for the Arts also remain canceled or suspended "until it is safe to reopen," the Overture Center says on its website.
With the possibility of a vaccine coming, Mackie said he's optimistic concerts could start again in the summer and fall. The orchestra's June Concert on the Green has not been canceled.
"We all look forward to a new beginning with John DeMain and the orchestra in September 2021," Mackie said.
The orchestra is seeking donations to its Musicians' Relief Fund to help support artists financially through the pandemic.
