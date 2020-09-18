Madison 'Superstar' singer beats out 1,700 in nationwide contest

And then, after announcing the winner, an official from the advocacy organization for older adults would have handed her "a big fake sweepstakes check, one of those big cardboard checks, and it would have been a very, very exciting event," Maggie said. "We have no events, and that's the sign of our times. It's all an online celebration, so we'll make it as special a celebratory event as we can tonight."

Maggie said "My Favorite Things" popped into her head and she went with it. "I double checked my gut and that was it. And it's true that when I am performing that song, I do hope that I'm extending a joyful energy that helps people who are sitting out there, maybe not having the best time in life right now, for whatever reason, and it picks up their spirits a little bit."

The power of music was reinforced when the couple's son, Henry, died in an accident five years ago and their world fell apart. Henry was also a musician, and the couple started the Henry Mac Fund. Proceeds from their annual Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, which wrapped up last weekend, go into the fund with the couple presenting the award money to a young up-and-coming musician at the Madison Area Music Awards.

As for Maggie's $5,000 AARP prize money, she said it will go toward replacing their 18-year-old car. "We're seniors and we need a little bit more updated vehicle," she said.