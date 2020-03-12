Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled, other events called off over coronavirus concerns

There won't be a procession of green around the Capitol Square on Sunday.

Organizers of the Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade called off Thursday the 23rd annual parade due to concerns about the new COVID-19 coronavirus, joining a growing list of school, political and social events being canceled or postponed in the Madison area.

"Health officials haven't officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won't be hosting the annual celebration," the parade organizers said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to celebrating again next March."

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County also canceled Saturday's Shamrock Shuffle race with 3,000 people.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"This is a $100K fundraiser for the club and there will be financial ramifications due to the cancellation of the event," the club said in a statement.

On Wednesday, state health officials confirmed three new people tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Wisconsin so far to six.

The state Department of Health Services is recommending all non-essential events of 250 or more people be canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.