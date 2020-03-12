Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled, other events called off over coronavirus concerns

There won't be a procession of green around the Capitol Square on Sunday.
Organizers of the Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade called off Thursday the 23rd annual parade due to concerns about the new COVID-19 coronavirus, joining a growing list of school, political and social events being canceled or postponed in the Madison area.
"Health officials haven't officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won't be hosting the annual celebration," the parade organizers said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to celebrating again next March."
The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County also canceled Saturday's Shamrock Shuffle race with 3,000 people.
"This is a $100K fundraiser for the club and there will be financial ramifications due to the cancellation of the event," the club said in a statement.
On Wednesday, state health officials confirmed three new people tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Wisconsin so far to six.
The state Department of Health Services is recommending all non-essential events of 250 or more people be canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Here is a list of upcoming Madison-area events or programs that have been canceled or postponed:
- Dane County Humane Society's Toto Gala fundraiser; Friday; canceled; portions to be moved online.
- Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser; Saturday; canceled.
- Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade; Sunday; canceled.
- Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's spring college field trips, March and April trips for Milwaukee Bucks games, Saturday HOPE programming in March; canceled.
- Madison Jazz Society concert in Fitchburg; March 22; canceled.
- League of Women Voters of Dane County's Centennial Celebration; March 28; postponed.
- Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Orpheum Theater, April 3; postponed.
- Chazen Museum of Art; canceling all public programming from Saturday through at least April 12.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.