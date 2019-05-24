Kids of all ages will be able to get their splash on come Saturday, with the opening of the three splash parks in Madison.
The three fun spots are in Elver Park on the Southwest Side, Reindahl Park on the East Side and the Cypress Spray Park on the South Side.
The splash parks have extended hours this summer, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The parks are free.
City beaches also are opening Saturday, with two beaches, BB Clarke and Vilas, staffed with lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Memorial Day.
Those two beaches will also be staffed with lifeguards in the "pre-season" the weekends of June 1 and June 8.
The regular season for lifeguards starts June 13 and 14, after school is out.
Beaches with more than one lifeguard include BB Clarke, Vilas, Olbrich and Tenney, with the lifeguards on duty June 13 to Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Single lifeguard beaches are at Bernies, Esther, Spring Harbor and Warner Parks, the guards on duty from June 14 to Aug. 18.
Beaches with no lifeguard include Olin, Brittingham, James Madison and Marshall Parks.
Water conditions at the beaches are tested regularly, and if results show too much bacteria or algae, beaches can be shut down by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Waters at all 12 Madison beaches have been tested and are OK heading into the Memorial Day weekend, according to the city's beach report.
Goodman Pool also opens June 13, with free admission to the first 500 kids.