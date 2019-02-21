City of Madison public sidewalks need to be cleared by noon Thursday following Wednesday's 3 inches of snow, or property owners could face costs and fines.
Code enforcement director George Hank said the snow stopped falling before midnight, so the deadline to clear sidewalks is noon the next day.
"Remember, snow plows might create a blockage even after your drive has been cleaned," Hank said.
If your sidewalk has more ice than snow and it's too hard to get off, the city has free sand available at various locations to make for better traction.
Plows are finishing an all-city plowing operation, but some plows will be back at it Thursday night to clear the opposite side of streets cleared Wednesday night.
The snow emergency remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, so people parking on city streets should park on the even house-numbered side of the street Thursday night.
People parking illegally can face $60 tickets and $65 towing charges.
Snow emergency rules, as well as areas of free parking in Madison's Downtown, can be found online.