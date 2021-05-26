Madison set to pick station design for planned Bus Rapid Transit

With their green roofs, rain gardens, sleek lines, and materials including cedar and white oak, the three finalists in a competition to design stations for Madison's future Bus Rapid Transit system are as much about public art and architecture as public transit.
Two even came with names — the "Prairie Flyer" and "Arbor Terrace." One promised a "luxurious feel to the station interior."
On Wednesday, the city's Urban Design Commission will pick one of the three for about 30 BRT stations to dot the city's BRT route from the Far West to Far East sides and through the Isthmus. It's expected to go live in 2024.
City officials say the three finalists were chosen from 61 submissions due March 31. Ten of those were eliminated because they lacked detail or required paperwork, and the remaining 51 were sent to an outside team of architects, who eliminated 28 more based on "buildability and overall practicality" and a target budget of $300,000 per station, according to city Department of Transportation report.
The public was given its say during a week in April on the final 23 posted to the city's website — the city's bus service, Madison Metro Transit, said it received about 2,600 comments — and they then went to UW-Madison Transportation Services and city preservation planners for their thoughts.
A city staff team chose the top three finalists based on criteria including aesthetic appeal, the design's ability to conform to different platform sizes, and safety and accessibility, all "while considering input received from stakeholders and the public," according to the city report.
Two of the three finalists have roofs with native plantings that would funnel rain water to associated ground-level rain gardens, and while the report says it "is unlikely that green roofs will be practical, submissions with green roofs were not rejected if the design could be built without the green roof."
The third has a rain garden but no green roof. Other amenities in the 60-foot designs include a roadside marker that would light up when a bus is approaching and digital screens showing bus-arrival times.
The winner of the station-design competition gets a $10,000 prize, while the second- and third-place finishers get $5,000. The city has so far declined to publicly identify the people or organizations behind the 61 submissions, although Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg said the creators of the three finalists would be released after the UDC's vote Wednesday and the rest could be released Thursday.
BRT is a priority for Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, a longtime user of and advocate for Madison Metro elected in April 2019. The initial $160 million east-west route is envisioned as a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service using 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes. It's seen as a way to shorten travel times and is part of a broader top-to-bottom review of the generally well-used bus system.
The city's $40 vehicle-registration fee, implemented in 2020 and the highest in Wisconsin, was sold by the administration as a way to fund BRT, although in practice it's key to addressing longstanding structural deficits in the city budget.
It is in addition to Dane County's $28 vehicle-registration fee and the state's $85 fee.