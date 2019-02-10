Try 1 month for 99¢
The Madison Streets Divison said Sunday that it was sending out its trucks to plow a fresh coat of snow and apply sand to slick roads. 

Expect to see trucks out plowing fresh snow and spreading salt across Madison through Sunday. 

With a fresh coat of snow and a chance for more through Sunday night, the Madison Streets Division said Sunday that it will have 32 of its trucks out plowing and spreading salt across the city.

Additional trucks will spread sand on slippery residential streets where needed. 

Up to a half-inch of snow could fall through Sunday afternoon, with a chance for more and some freezing rain through the night, according to the National Weather Service. 

While many residential streets remain ice-covered and slick, the Streets Division said it doesn't expect the snow to affect the Monday morning commute. 

"Be slow. Be alert. And be patient," the Streets Division said. "Allow for plenty of extra stopping distance and be sure not to follow vehicles too closely. And remember to allow for extra travel time in order to arrive at your destinations safely."

