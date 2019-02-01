Students in the Madison School District will have classes nextFriday to make up time for school days canceled this week because of snow and frigid temperatures.
Feb. 8 was originally scheduled to be a teachers-only day, but the school district has announced that a regular day of classes will be held.
District schools had classes just one day this week. Classes were canceled Monday due to snow, and Tuesday through Thursday because of sub-zero temperatures.
The state Department of Public Instruction requires a minimum number of hours that students must be in class per year. The school district said it is considering options for making up three more days.
"We will be providing additional updates as soon as we can letting you know how we plan to make up the remainder of needed instructional days and minutes this school year," the district said.