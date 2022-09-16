Madison schools quietly roll out policy preventing parents from emailing students, then reverse course

The Madison School District quietly rolled out a policy Thursday that prohibited parents and others outside school buildings from sending email to elementary and middle school students, but then reversed course after the Wisconsin State Journal began asking questions about it.

The change was to officially go into effect Friday, but some parents who sent emails to students Thursday found their messages bouncing back. It was to start two weeks into a school year in which a number of schools are for the first time formally prohibiting students from using cellphones in class or while school is in session.

The new email policy was buried at the bottom of an Aug. 30 online newsletter under the heading, "Tech Service Updates - What You Need to Know for the 2022-23 School Year," but district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said it was also shared with principals as part of an "administrative bulletin" and that principals were free to share the policy with students' families.

It said that students in 4K through eighth grade would "no longer be able to send or receive emails or file-sharing requests from individuals outside of (the Madison School District) domain (@madison.k12.wi.us) or their respective buildings."

The “welcome back” digital newsletter was emailed to district families on Sept. 2.

In an email Thursday, LeMonds said the policy has been "paused."

The district "is committed to providing safe communication systems which promote respectful digital citizenship environments for all of our scholars and families," the email said. "In consideration of this commitment, (the district) has paused and lifted its recently incorporated safety protocol of restricting external emails to 4K-8 students to allow for broader conversations on the topic and further consideration."

Before this school year, district technical services implemented the practice to strengthen student safety and to protect sensitive and confidential student data, the email said.

It said that school districts around the country have been adopting similar protocols over concerns of student access to gmail accounts and to strengthen their defense against outside parties gaining access to student information.

"We look forward to providing you additional information on this and all future student safety protocols in the upcoming months," the email said.

When the protocol was in place, all external emails were restricted for K-8 students.

High school students were never part of the aborted policy. "The only change impacting students in grades 9-12 is the ability to email students in grades 4k-8," the newsletter said.

East and La Follette high schools and O'Keeffe Middle School are among those that have cracked down on student use of cellphones. The district has not provided a complete list of the schools that have changed their policies and in what ways.

Melissa Salisbury said she occasionally emails her daughter, a sixth grader at Toki Middle School, to check in or send encouragement.

Salisbury supports the school’s new policy limiting cell phone use during the school day and understands the need to limit spam and other unwanted messages, but said cutting off parents’ ability to email kids went too far.

"I want my kid focused on academics and in-person relationships and positive socialization — off of screens," she said. "Also, we live in a society where scary things happen in schools. We want to have some way to communicate."

Salisbury called the district’s communication of the policy change "infuriating."

"Just be transparent," she said. "Make sure people are aware of that so we can preview that with our kids and have that understanding. It just causes all these little unnecessary hiccups in our lives."

State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.