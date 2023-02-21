The Madison School District was one of dozens of Wisconsin districts to announce they would close Wednesday with forecasters calling for snow, sleet and icy conditions across the state.

Madison and its recreational arm, Madison School and Community Recreation, announced the canceling of all classes and activities at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that depending on conditions, school could be called off again Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and ice to last through Wednesday and into Thursday in the Madison area, although only a total of two to three inches of accumulation was expected. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning lasting through midday Thursday. Northern Wisconsin is expecting blizzard conditions.

Wednesday's closure is the third this season for the Madison district after classes were canceled on Dec. 15 and Feb. 9. In order to make up for time lost to the closures, the district last week announced that it would add an instructional day on Friday, May 26, for 4K-12 students, and as of Monday began keeping middle schoolers in class for an extra five minutes each day.

Elsewhere in Dane County, the McFarland and Sun Prairie school districts said they would close on Wednesday, while the DeForest and Verona districts would hold classes virtually, with Verona canceling all after-school activities, according to a school-closing tracker kept by WMTV-TV (Ch. 15) in Madison. The Middleton-Cross Plains District will switch to virtual learning for high schoolers on Wednesday, while classes for all other grades are canceled. The Monona Grove School District as of about 10 p.m. Tuesday had not announced a decision.

The decision to close schools can be a fraught one for school administrators who know that canceling classes means many parents have to arrange child care for their students at the last minute.

In Madison, the district strives to make a decision on closing by 9 p.m. the day before schools are to be closed or 5 a.m. the day of a closing. District officials monitor weather conditions and consult with meteorologists, city of Madison officials, Madison police and transit providers before making a decision. Schools are typically closed if wind chills come in at or are forecast to be negative 25 or colder.