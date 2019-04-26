After parents objected to an earlier agreement as too stingy, the Madison School District and a major local events promoter appear to have come to terms on a new deal that one parent leader said could send some $18,000 in parking fees to three Near East Side schools.
Under the proposed agreement between the district and Big Top Sports and Entertainment, Big Top will rent spots for $6 apiece in the Lapham Elementary School parking lot for players and other personnel needed for the inaugural season this year of professional soccer team Forward Madison FC, according to Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group board member David Staple.
Forward Madisonplays its home games at the city-owned, Big Top-managed Breese Stevens Field along East Washington Avenue. Lapham's lot is a block away from the field on East Mifflin Street.
Big Top will also sell the rest of the spots in the lot -- which has room for some 80 vehicles -- to fans during games, Staple said. During concerts at Breese, the Lapham-Marquette PTG will sell spots in the lot. Prices for parking spots for Forward fans and concert-goers haven't yet been set, but Staple said that when the PTG sold spots for a concert last year, it had no problem getting $15 a piece for them.
Proceeds from all the parking sales will be distributed among Lapham and its sister elementary school, Marquette, and O'Keeffe Middle School, which shares a campus with Marquette, he said.
Breese's capacity for concerts is about 9,700, and about 5,000 for athletic events.
Big Top president Vern Stenman "generally" confirmed the details of the agreement outlined by Staple, but he didn't want to comment further until he saw the contract in writing.
District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson also confirmed the agreement's general outline, but did not comment on the details.
Staple said that in cases in which a Breese event and a school or Madison School and Community Recreation event happens at the same time, the school and MSCR, which is a department of the district, have first dibs on use of the lot.
"Those school needs are taken care of first," he said.
For all other events at Breese Stevens occurring outside of school hours or MSCR functions at the school, the lot will be open and free for use by Breese patrons or anyone else.
Two weeks ago, a contract had been drafted but not yet signed to give Big Top use of the lot for a $1,500 donation to Lapham. When the PTG and other parents found out about it, they objected, saying the parking lot was worth far more. Some 100 parents and other community members signed an online letter questioning the deal.
The parent-teacher group at Randall Elementary on the Near West Side has long sold parking spots there during UW-Madison football games, earning some $36,000 a year for the group. Last season it began opening the fundraiser to other schools.
Staple said that in future years, revenue raised from the Lapham lot could be shared among a wider group of Madison schools as well.