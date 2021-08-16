Madison School District responds to shooting death of student

The Madison School District acknowledged the fatal drive-by shooting of one of its students over the weekend in a statement Monday.
"Over the weekend, we learned of a tragic and fatal incident impacting the MMSD community. This was heartbreaking news to all of us at MMSD," district spokesman Tim LeMonds said. "Although information has been very limited beyond what has been reported in the news and on social media, MMSD staff are focused on developing a comprehensive support plan to assist in connecting both students and staff with the services they need during this difficult time."
The shooting that claimed the life of the young victim occurred in the 10 block of Lathrop Street just before midnight on Saturday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Roughly 100 people were in the street during a party in the area before the shooting occurred, and when police arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road, Gibson said.
The 17-year-old male victim later showed up at the hospital with life threatening injuries connected to the shooting. Life saving measures were performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries, Gibson said.
Police did not identify the victim but said he is a student in the Madison School District and was attending the party when the shooting occurred. Police said it was unclear whether the teen was the intended victim.
The victim has not yet been identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office or the Madison School District. The shooting is currently under investigation.
The incident was Madison’s fifth homicide of 2021 and the fourth related to gun violence, Madison Police Assistant Chief Paige Valenta, said during a press conference Sunday.
“This act of violence has crossed a line of what is acceptable,” Valenta said. “It is an assault on all of us and our sense of safety and security. My heart goes out to the victim’s family. No one should lose a child.”