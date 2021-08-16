Madison School District responds to shooting death of student

The Madison School District acknowledged the fatal drive-by shooting of one of its students over the weekend in a statement Monday.

"Over the weekend, we learned of a tragic and fatal incident impacting the MMSD community. This was heartbreaking news to all of us at MMSD," district spokesman Tim LeMonds said. "Although information has been very limited beyond what has been reported in the news and on social media, MMSD staff are focused on developing a comprehensive support plan to assist in connecting both students and staff with the services they need during this difficult time."

The shooting that claimed the life of the young victim occurred in the 10 block of Lathrop Street just before midnight on Saturday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Roughly 100 people were in the street during a party in the area before the shooting occurred, and when police arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road, Gibson said.

The 17-year-old male victim later showed up at the hospital with life threatening injuries connected to the shooting. Life saving measures were performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries, Gibson said.