Madison School District officials unveil vaccine mandate plan for employees

All Madison Metropolitan School District employees, contractors and volunteers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new plan put forth Monday by district officials.
The Madison School Board directed district officials last month to establish the plan, which would require all employees to show proof of full vaccination status by Nov. 1. Employees may request exemption for religious or medical reasons, according to the proposal from the district’s Operations Work Group.
The plan has the backing of Madison Teachers Inc. and several Madison-area state lawmakers, as well as from MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
"Yes I am recommending that we move forward with a mandate for vaccination," he said last month. "I don't do this lightly, because I'm not one that would just make mandates."
Under the plan, exempt employees would be required to submit to PCR COVID-19 testing twice a week. It would also require that all new employees show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before starting work, and receive their second dose “within (the) expected vaccine timeline.”
The Madison School Board will likely vote on the plan at its meeting next week.
“As a school district, we have an obligation to ensure a safe and healthy learning and work environment,” said Leia Esser, director of student services operations and accountability, during the group’s meeting Monday night. “And quite simply, vaccination is the most powerful and effective mitigation measure that we have at our disposal.”
The vaccine mandate would also apply to Madison School & Community Recreation staff. Under the plan the district would also establish “expectations” around vaccination status for in-person visitors to MMSD schools, according to the plan.
Under the plan, employees must submit documentation of vaccination status or an application for an exemption by Nov. 1.
The district would then confirm vaccination documentation and evaluate exemption applications by Dec. 1. Staff not in compliance would be placed on unpaid leave starting Dec. 15, and a notice of termination for “unvaccinated and nonexempt employees” would be sent the week of Dec. 20.
The plan was strongly endorsed by the group’s medical advisors, Ellen Wald and Gregory Demuri, two professors of pediatric medicine at UW-Madison.
“This (plan) is really well thought out,” DeMuri said. “I’ve been involved with some other efforts like this in other places and this is one that I think is really trying to do this very deliberately and incorporating as much humanity as possible. This is a great thing, this is administratively very important.”
To help get shots into the arms of staff members, MMSD will hold two employee vaccination clinics with SSM Health in October.
