Madison School District experiences virtual learning outage

The Madison School District experienced a digital hiccup in online learning Tuesday due to technical difficulties with a cloud-based program used by the district to administer online classes.

The program, called ClassLink, temporarily blocked students and staff from logging in to online classes Tuesday morning. The district was told the outage occurred just before 9 a.m., district spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email.

"We have been communicating with families and staff throughout this outage," LeMonds said.

According to a tweet sent by the district account, the issue was global and not unique to the district. The problem was identified and fixed by the early afternoon.

The outage affected students who had not already logged in for the day and, according to LeMonds, the majority of district students were not affected. The outage lasted just over two hours.

"Given the difficulty many students had in connecting with their classroom activities, we are taking measures to ensure that no students will be negatively impacted by attendance today," LeMonds said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he had not heard from ClassLink regarding the cause of the outage but LeMonds said the district will continue to work with the company to "ensure system reliability."

