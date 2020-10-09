Madison School District enrollment drops by more than 1,000 students

Enrollment in the Madison School District has dropped by more than 1,000 students for the 2020-2021 school, the district said Friday.
The decrease in enrollment is significant compared to the previous school year when the district lost only 33 students between 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
The drop in enrollment could spell trouble for district funding. A portion of state school aid funding is doled out to districts per student, and district enrollment impacts how much money it receives in state equalization aid.
The district had planned for a 3% drop in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after administering a survey to student families in July. Respondents to the survey who said they planned to leave the district indicated they would enroll students in homeschooling, transfer to a virtual school, transfer to another district or transfer to a private school.
Elementary and 4K grade levels accounted for 90% of the 2020-2021 school year decrease, according to a memo released by the district. Kindergarten and 4K enrollment accounted for a loss of 500 students, and there were "noticeable" decreases in 5th and 9th grades, the memo said.
A student count on the third Friday of September showed 3.7% of students left district. Of those who left Madison, 56% moved to another Wisconsin school district. Separately, 7% used the open enrollment process to transfer to a different Wisconsin district and 10% transferred to a private school or homeschool setting, while 15% transferred out of state according to the memo.
The district planned over the summer to put a hold on staff raises and hiring as it waited to find out the financial impact of the pandemic.
“I’m really not happy with where things are, but COVID upended everything, including our budget,” board member Savion Castro said during an online Operations Work Group meeting that took place over the summer. “I’m really hoping that we can build it back up as we move into the next fiscal year.”
And, additional financial help from the state seems unlikely. Because public education is the state’s largest expenditure, Kelly Ruppel, the district’s chief financial officer, said it would be “very difficult” for the state to balance its budget amid the pandemic without paring back school spending.
It is unclear what the significant drop in enrollment will mean for school district funding, and whether the $33 million operating referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot could help soften the blow. The topic is expected to be discussed during the Madison School Board meeting this coming Monday.
Madison School District spokesman Timothy LeMonds had not responded to requests for comment.
