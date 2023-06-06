After months of negotiation with the teachers union, the Madison School Board has approved minimum 8% pay increases for all teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.

The cost-of-living adjustments — which will result in some district employees getting increases of up to 10%, depending on their years of experience and educational attainment — were announced Tuesday afternoon by the Madison School District.

“Our staff are the backbone of our school district and our school district is the heart of our community,” board member Savion Castro said in a news release. “In the face of unprecedented challenges over the last several years, our educators and staff have remained committed to their daily work of building thriving learning spaces for our scholars. Providing an 8% cost-of-living increase shows our dedicated employees how much we value them and their efforts.”

Last year, district teachers and staff saw 3% base-wage increases. This year's 8% hike is the largest cost-of-living adjustment allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. The district said it will pay for it with $12 million from its general fund reserves.

In April, district educators and community members protested a preliminary budget that proposed cutting more than 155 positions, mostly teachers and educational assistants.

According to board treasurer Ali Muldrow, the positions remain on the chopping block, but board member Blair Mosner Feltham has put forth an amendment to prevent the cuts.

Mosner Feltham could not be reached for comment.

According to Michael Jones, president of the teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., negotiations with the district have been respectful.

"Whenever you're negotiating salaries, it's not like it's a fun discussion, and we know the district isn't just made of money," Jones said. "But at the same time, we knew this could happen. At the end of the day, whatever disagreements we adults have, we're all here for the kids."

Amid a rise in cost of living, the adjustments, said Jones, will allow district staff more financial freedom. Without knowing how much the state will allocate toward public schools, it's also a show of trust.

The district says it faces a more than $30 million budget shortfall going into fiscal year 2024-25.

With the largest budget surplus in state history — projected in January to reach $7 billion by July — Gov. Tony Evers has proposed an overall state investment of more than $2.64 billion for public schools, with per-pupil revenue-limit increases of $350 in fiscal year 2023-24 and an additional $650 in fiscal year 2024-25, the largest per-pupil adjustment since the imposition of revenue limits in the 1993-94 budget.

However, the Legislature remains in disagreement with Evers over how much money the state has to work with and what exactly to do with it.

The Madison district has been allocated at least $42 million in federal COVID-19 relief since 2020.

"This was a huge statement of faith and appreciation and value and investment in not just the staff but the kids," Jones said of the teacher raises. "Our state government is essentially doing its best to try to abandon public education."

Jones added that Milwaukee Public Schools is looking into a similar pay-raise agreement for its staff and teachers, and he hopes other districts follow suit.

"We all know money and how much you're paid is a statement of how much your employer thinks you're worth. So, this is obviously a clear statement from our Board of Education and our administrators that they value their employees," he said. "Now we get to the really fun work — uplifting our youth."