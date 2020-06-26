Madison School District adds more options for reopening this fall

Students would receive in-person instruction for two days out of the week — Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays — while the other three days would be for virtual learning, according to the district’s statement.

“Wednesdays would be used for virtual teacher professional development and planning as well as deep cleaning of the schools between cohorts,” the district added.

The statement also said district leaders will consider an all-virtual plan for students who are unable to attend school in-person during the pandemic. Though other details on the school district’s options have yet to be announced, the plans are only just the beginning, according to the district’s interim superintendent Jane Belmore.

“We know there are many details yet to be worked out for the hybrid model, with childcare and transportation among them,” she said. DPI outlines suggestions for school buses in its “Education Forward” document, including closing every other row of seats and increasing the number of buses, as well as assigning a bus monitor to ensure students are wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance.