Madison School District adds more options for reopening this fall

The Madison School District announced Friday it will consider three options for reopening schools in the fall, including virtual-only instruction, all in-person classes or a 'hybrid' of the two.
The addition of virtual-only and all in-person options follow Monday’s initial announcement from the district, which said Madison schools would follow the hybrid model of both in-person and virtual learning. The same day, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction released an extensive “Education Forward” plan detailing recommendations for safely reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s updated plan is reflective of the recommendations proposed by the state’s education agency, particularly for how schools should approach hybrid learning.
In a statement, the Madison School District described that the hybrid model for its elementary, middle and high schools may include dividing students into two different cohorts. The groups would alternate between attending classes virtually and in-person on different days of the week.
Students would receive in-person instruction for two days out of the week — Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays — while the other three days would be for virtual learning, according to the district’s statement.
“Wednesdays would be used for virtual teacher professional development and planning as well as deep cleaning of the schools between cohorts,” the district added.
The statement also said district leaders will consider an all-virtual plan for students who are unable to attend school in-person during the pandemic. Though other details on the school district’s options have yet to be announced, the plans are only just the beginning, according to the district’s interim superintendent Jane Belmore.
“We know there are many details yet to be worked out for the hybrid model, with childcare and transportation among them,” she said. DPI outlines suggestions for school buses in its “Education Forward” document, including closing every other row of seats and increasing the number of buses, as well as assigning a bus monitor to ensure students are wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance.
Different hybrid options were presented to focus groups of students, staff and parents, and the school community can expect an additional survey to offer more feedback within the coming weeks, the district said.
“With guidance, information and research around COVID-19 evolving very rapidly,” Belmore said, “the district’s approach to the reopening of schools will need to be flexible, nimble and with a plan that positions the district in an optimal state of readiness.”
DPI also instructed state schools to be ready to change their plans if more outbreaks of COVID-19 occur throughout the upcoming school year. The district said it will include more guidelines for reopening as it waits for further recommendations — which are expected to be released July 6 — from Madison and Dane County’s public health department.
