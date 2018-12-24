Fred Conley didn’t see any black Santas for the holidays at East Towne Mall several years ago, so he registered a complaint.
That service is outsourced to a firm which specializes in Santas, the manager told him. Conley, a retired UW police officer who had played Santa at the Masonic Lodge, was interested, and contacted a company called Cherry Hill in Colorado. He was asked to send in a photo.
That very year, in 2011, Fred began working at a mall near Washington, D.C. He has since been assigned to a mall near Atlanta.
“When they asked me if I would be willing to travel, I was thinking of Milwaukee or maybe Chicago,” he said. “I had no idea it would be further.”
He later learned that about 450 international Santas are dispensed to England, the United States and to Australia.
After Conley’s first assignment, he asked another black Santa, Dave Hendricks, to look into Cherry Hill. Hendricks had played Santa for about 18 years at MATC. In 2018, Hendricks’ assignment is with Crenshaw Mall near Los Angeles.
Through that chance question at East Towne Mall, Conley and Hendricks have a lucrative, part-time job that enables them to bring joy to people.
“It’s the joy of exuberance. Even in the make-believe world, Santas of all ethnicities exist,” Hendricks said.
When kids ask about a specific toy, Conley’s typical answer is, “We’ll see what we can do,” being careful not to promise a little one what parents can’t afford. As Santa, Conley talks to the kids about their school work and any after school activities. People also bring their pets to take photos with these Santas.
Cherry Hill only registers Santas with real beards. Between the holidays and New Years, Santas typically shave their beards for a welcome relief, Conley said. When February comes along, Conley begins growing his beard, and by the time of this interview in November, he had a full-fledged beard rounding his face.
Santas typically get from $5,000 to $10,000 for an assignment with flight, hotel and rental car as part of the contract.
Among the challenges they face are children unwilling to sit on their laps and crying babies, Hendricks said.
These black Santas say they enjoy bringing joy and happiness to families, and taking unforgettable photographs that can be enjoyed for years to come. They also love seeing the parents light up when they see someone who looks like them.
Conley’s experience playing Santa dates back to the Masonic Lodge in the 1990s where he role-played for 200-300 children.
“You really have to like people,” he said.