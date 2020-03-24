Madison's Streets Division closes all drop-off sites to comply with Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order

The city of Madison's Streets Division closed all of its drop-off sites as of 3 p.m. Tuesday in order to comply with Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order.

The drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Road, 4602 Sycamore Ave. and the brush processing and mulch center at 121 E. Olin Ave. will be closed until the new order is no longer in effect.

The yard waste only site at 402 South Point Road will also remain closed.

Curbside collection of trash and recycling will continue, but residents should keep items that can only be recycled at the drop-off sites until they are open again, such as televisions and computers.

