Madison’s new bishop lauded for warmth, sticks to church doctrine

“My hope is to see evidence of his speaking out on behalf of the radical stances Jesus was known for, especially regarding nonviolence, which Pope Francis has espoused more strongly than many past leaders,” she said. “To be clear, we and the world need to hear from Bishop Hying and other Catholic bishops on healing the many manifestations of racism and militarism in our society and the global community.”

Hying said he’s open to meeting with just about any group — even those critical of Catholic doctrine that have essential moral differences with some of the church’s teachings.

“My goal would be can someone come to an understanding of why the church takes a particular moral stance, perhaps even come to an insight that would lead to conversion on that particular matter,” he said. “I think a goal for me would be to come to know this person, understand this person and to be able to witness both the love and truth of Christ in that person.”

Evangelization, St. Raphael’s

The diocese hasn’t initiated any major changes in the day-to-day practice of the faith since Hying has taken over, but it is in the beginning stages of an evangelization push dubbed “Go Make Disciples.”