Madison's longtime alt-weekly Isthmus announces shut-down for 'undetermined amount of time'
Madison's longtime alt-weekly Isthmus announces shut-down for 'undetermined amount of time'

Isthmus cover
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison 44-year-old alt-weekly newspaper announced Thursday that it will "go dark" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered stores, schools and the arts and brought much of daily life in Madison to a near halt.

"We have spent countless hours trying to figure a way through this," the newspaper says on its website. "We have looked at every creative thing we could do and talked to as many trusted advisors as possible."

Isthmus, published in print on Thursdays, has been known for its coverage of Madison arts and culture, and food and drink reviews, "and when it all goes away at once, we are left without options," the paper says.

Isthmus was founded in 1976 by Vincent P. O'Hern and Fred Milverstedt and purchased in 2014 by Madison-based Red Card Media.

Like newspapers generally — but alt-weeklies in particular — Isthmus has been hit hard by the move in classified advertising to the internet.

Twenty years ago, classified ads made up about 40 percent of the newspaper industry's revenue.

