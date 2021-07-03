Madison’s Classy Glass is one of more than 1,000 businesses suing insurers for pandemic losses

When the pandemic gripped the U.S. last spring, business owners across the country found themselves trying to calculate the toll that the fast-evolving public health crisis was taking on their bottom lines.

Levi Kellogg and Adrian Holtzman, the owners of downtown Madison head shop Classy Glass and glassblowing school Madison Glass Academy, quickly discovered there were too many unknowns to do the calculation on their own. Public health recommendations seemed to be changing daily as scientists learned more about this new virus.

The two didn’t know how long they’d need to stay closed, but they figured that, at least their glassblowing school, where students squeeze into a basement room and blow into long tubes to shape molten glass glass, it was likely to be quite a while. They also didn’t know whether the products on their shelves — from pipes to CBD products — might be contaminated with the virus.