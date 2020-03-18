Madison running virtual emergency operations for first time ever during COVID-19 crisis

The center has four sections: planning, operations, logistics and finance. All requests go through the center’s manager, who then triages tasks to the appropriate response section. The team has 13 people, including the mayor, Davis said.

In other crises, the Emergency Operations Center met face to face in one room, but now they are coordinating via email, phone and video. The 13 members meet at the start of each day.

“We’ve been very diligent about not being together in the same room,” Davis said. “We’re doing it all remotely from our own offices.”

In the coming weeks, the center will be responding to any and all problems that crop up in the city as the pandemic progresses, Davis said. The team is looking at ways to help homeless shelters, provide more resources to child care and senior centers, coordinate with the Madison public schools, navigate the upcoming spring election and more.

“All of our at risk populations are going to have resources,” Davis said.