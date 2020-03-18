Madison running emergency operations virtually for first time ever during COVID-19 crisis

From tornadoes to flooding to the Downtown explosion last summer, the city of Madison has needed to put together a team to respond to several emergencies over the years.
But never before has that team — called the Emergency Operations Center — been unable to meet in person during a crisis.
On Tuesday, Madison launched the first-ever virtual version of the center to keep the city running and respond to emerging needs as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak progresses, said city Fire Chief Steve Davis.
“This is the first time we’ve ever really tested the virtual concept,” Davis said. “It’s actually surprisingly working out very, very well.”
In its first 36 hours, the Virtual Emergency Operations Center had already received 80 requests to respond to problems prompted by the pandemic, Davis said.
Some of those issues have included setting up a plan for child care for city workers and adding more staff to the city clerk’s office, which received nearly 12,000 requests for absentee ballots in a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday. Davis said the clerk’s office has also needed envelopes and other supplies to send the ballots.
Please be patient as we process the almost 12,000 requests we have received in the last 24 hours.— Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) March 18, 2020
We are working diligently to get these things done so @CityofMadison residents can vote.#MadisonVotes2020 #MadisonWI https://t.co/pqaQwGuH1w
The center has four sections: planning, operations, logistics and finance. All requests go through the center’s manager, who then triages tasks to the appropriate response section. The team has 13 people, including the mayor, Davis said.
In other crises, the Emergency Operations Center met face to face in one room, but now they are coordinating via email, phone and video. The 13 members meet at the start of each day.
“We’ve been very diligent about not being together in the same room,” Davis said. “We’re doing it all remotely from our own offices.”
In the coming weeks, the center will be responding to any and all problems that crop up in the city as the pandemic progresses, Davis said. The team is looking at ways to help homeless shelters, provide more resources to child care and senior centers, coordinate with the Madison public schools, navigate the upcoming spring election and more.
“All of our at risk populations are going to have resources,” Davis said.
Also top of mind is ensuring that the “frontline core services” of the city keep running, Davis said. The center already has a plan in place to provide childcare for the city’s first responders, police officers and streets division. He said when people start to get sick, these city employees could get kicked into overdrive.
If Wednesday’s snowfall would have resulted in a snow emergency, Davis said, the city would have been prepared to offer childcare for street crews.
“Today tomorrow, two weeks from now, those plans are set and ready to go,” Davis said.
Davis noted that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is leading the way on the emergency response effort and that he has the utmost confidence in her.
“I think the city’s in very good hands right now,” he said.
In this Series
Cancellations, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
-
-
City, county, providers scramble to care for the homeless
-
Madison running emergency operations virtually for first time ever during COVID-19 crisis
- 85 updates