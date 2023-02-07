Kirsten Engelbert moved to town just to be part of Madison Roller Derby.

She attended her first match in 2011 and was immediately fascinated. She joined a local league in Beloit and moved to Madison five months later.

Engelbert, who goes by the skating name Sassbot, has been a part of the league ever since. Before she joined Madison Roller Derby, she was struggling to find community as a recent college graduate. Now, more than a decade later, Engelbert has made some of her closest friends through roller derby.

"It's a pretty widespread phenomenon that people come to it when they're in a hard place and they need something kind of hard and exciting to give them a challenge," Englebert said.

After a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Madison Roller Derby welcomed fans back to the stadium for its 18th season. The league has provided hundreds of skaters like Engelbert, with a strong sense of community in an inclusive athletic environment.

“The initial appeal of roller derby was this alternative community. This broad, very queer community that was really inclusive of folks of lots of different body shapes and sizes,” said Wendy Wilbur, executive director of Madison Roller Derby.

“It's a great diversity of humans and it’s predominantly run by women and gender non-conforming people and trans people,” said Emily Mills, a skater who goes by the name Hammer Abby. “You just don't get to see that highlighted in many sports ever.”

Valuable experience

While roller derby dates back to the 1930s, the full-contact sport experienced a vibrant revival in the early 2000s. Madison Roller Derby was the fifth flat track league to form in the world and became one of the founding members of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. Today, MRD has four home teams that compete in local bouts, as well as two travel teams, the Dairyland Dolls and Team Unicorn.

Roller derby is played on an oval track and the sport is described by some skaters as a cross between hockey and NASCAR. Bouts consist of segments called jams, where a single player (the jammer) attempts to score points by passing the blockers, which are members of the opposing team that try to prevent the jammer from scoring.

While the sport requires a great deal of athleticism and training, it draws in skaters from a variety of backgrounds.

“As someone that came from a musical theater background, I was not a sporty athletic person growing up,” Wilbur said. “Roller derby was really one of the first team sport activities outside of theater that really got me.”

After more than 16 years with MRD, Wilbur, who goes by the skater name Allie Gator, has evolved right alongside the league, as she’s gone from being a skater, a team captain and now the organization’s executive director.

“It has allowed me the opportunity to not only get in touch and get more connected and confident in my body, but it has really allowed me different avenues as I have evolved as a person to participate in derby,” she said. “I can take that experience and apply it into different areas. I can be the manager of something. I can be a team captain. I am now the executive director. That knowledge is really valuable.”

A push for inclusion

Over a span nearly 20 years, Madison Roller Derby has evolved from a selective, theatrical sporting activity to a more inclusive and community-oriented organization.

“In the early days, it was a lot more punk,” Wilbur said. “The athleticism in the sport hadn't quite developed yet. In the early days, people talk about people taking smoke breaks during practice. That is definitely not something we do now.”

In 2016, the organization made the transition from an LLC to a nonprofit, allowing them to do more community-centered outreach, such as donating bout proceeds and volunteering for local charities. Then in 2018, MRD changed its name from Mad Rollin' Dolls to Madison Roller Derby in an effort to promote greater inclusivity of transgender and non-binary skaters. Anyone who doesn’t identify as male is encouraged to participate, Wilbur said.

“There was a lot of initial exclusion of trans people and non-binary people and different gender identities,” Mills said of the earlier years of MRD. “We were one of the first leagues in the world to pass a much more inclusive gender policy.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the league’s also made changes to make the sport less cost prohibitive. They have a gear lending library, a sliding scale for monthly membership fees and a scholarship fund.

“We'd rather have them be members and be part of the organization than not and have money be that barrier to entry,” Wilbur said.

A New Home

As Madison Roller Derby prepares for its last game of the season at KEVA Sports Center located, 4649 Verona Road, on Saturday, the organization is also looking for a new home. At the end of this winter, Fast Forward Skate Center, the rink that the team has practiced in since 2004, is set to be demolished. The upcoming demolition is disheartening not just for MRD, but for Madison as a whole, Mills said.

“It's a huge loss for Madison in my opinion, especially as roller skating starts to take off again,” Mills said. “I'm really hoping that the community kind of rallies and figures out a way to bring that back in some fashion.”

Currently, Madison Roller Derby is looking for a short-term location to practice for next season, as they raise funds online for their own venue that could ensure the league’s permanence in Madison.

“I think the long-term goal that we've had for a long time is to be able to have a space that is all our own,” Wilbur said. “While we're not interested in opening a roller rink, looking at what other options we have to help keep roller skating alive in Madison is something that we're interested in.”

If you go What: Madison Roller Derby Bout When: February 11 from 6 - 10 p.m. Where: KEVA Sports Center in Middleton Tickets: $18 for adults, $10 for children, $20 at the door More: https://www.madisonrollerderby.org/tickets.html

Photos: Madison Roller Derby bout at Keva