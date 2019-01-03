The city of Madison has bad news and good news for outdoor sports enthusiasts, bad for skaters and good for skiers and sledders.
All 12 of the city's ice skating rinks are closed because of thin ice, the Parks Division said on Thursday.
"For everyone's safety, ice rinks are open once there is a consistent ice depth of five inches or greater," the Parks Division said.
"Staff is regularly checking the ice depth at all rinks, and information will be updated once a rink is safe to skate."
Updated information about ice skating at Madison parks can be found online at http://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/facilities/iceRinks.cfm.
For cross-country ski enthusiasts, the Elver Park snow loop is open and groomed, and the other five trails in the city system are open but ungroomed.
But the skiing might be short-lived. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Friday through Monday.
The big sledding hill at Elver Park is open, as is the Elver Park shelter for concessions, restrooms, ski and sled rentals, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cross-country skiers are required to get a permit at three of the city's trails, Elver, Odana Hills and Yahara Hills. A daily permit is $7, an annual permit $30, seniors and disabled permits $15 and replacement permits $12.
The permit is also valid for Dane County park trails. More information about the county trails can be found online at https://www.danecountyparks.com/Parks-Recreation/Winter-Recreation/Cross-country-Skiing.
Madison also has ski trails at Cherokee Marsh South, Door Creek, Owen Conservation and Turville Point Conservation.
Ice skating rinks are located at Elver, Heritage Heights, Nakoma, Rennebohm, Goodman, Hillington Triangle, Olbrich, Tenney, Vilas, Westmorland, Warner and Wexford parks.