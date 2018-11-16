Kate Field, the owner of the Madison-based e-commerce company The Kombucha Shop, said that when she saw an email from someone claiming to be a “Shark Tank” producer in her inbox in February, she figured it was spam.
“When you’re a business, you get so many emails from people trying to make a buck,” said Field.
But a voice in her head told her to reply, just in case.
Now, Field is preparing to host a watch party for her appearance on ABC’s famous reality TV show: The episode in which she pitches The Kombucha Shop to a panel of telegenic millionaire investors airs at 8 p.m. Sunday in Madison on WKOW/TV Ch. 27.
The ABC show, inspired by the Japanese hit show “Dragon’s Den,” features entrepreneurs who pitch their business to six venture capitalists — most notably, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — in the hopes of landing an investor. About half of the entrepreneurs strike out, while the rest get an infusion of cash and a new partner in their enterprise.
Field said she was one of a few hundred to make it onto the show in its 10th season, after the producer who emailed her encouraged her to — they described The Kombucha Shop as a trendy idea that would be a good fit. Field can’t disclose a lot about what happened during the taping a few weeks ago, but said that it was “a lot of fun.”
“I had practiced my pitch and rehearsed questions for so many weeks that I really wasn’t even nervous by the time I walked out onto the rug (to pitch),” she said.
The shop, which Field started in 2004, sells supplies and ingredients for DIY kombucha brewers, with brewing kits for newcomers as its flagship product. She was previously a cooking instructor and nutritionist who was a fan of kombucha, a fermented tea drink, as an alternative to sugary beverages. After seeing other online retailers offering kombucha kits, she decided she could put together a better product.
Field said that she thinks her scrappy story made her a compelling candidate for the show: She started the business with $800 in her bank account. She couldn’t afford a printer, so she would bike to the Madison Public Library every day to print shipping slips.
Today, she said she’s shipping kits all over the world, with a staff of nine at her headquarters on 2542 Advance Rd.
Field said that while she was hoping for an infusion of capital and a strategic partner to come out of her appearance, the biggest boon from appearing on the show would be the audience exposure. She said she’s a little nervous about a potential boost in clientele, during an already busy holiday season for the company.
She also said she’s been nervous about what impression she and the company will give in the final edit.
“They have all the liberty in crafting the story how they want to … and it’s always a little nerve-wracking exposing your company to that many people,” she said. “ But I came to terms with all of this this week. I’m like, whatever. Haters gonna hate,” she said.