Madison restaurants adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

Restaurants in the Madison area are taking steps to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus while adapting to the latest set of restrictions put in place by local health officials.
Madison and Dane County officials announced Sunday a ban of gatherings with 50 or more people along with restrictions for restaurants that reduce seating capacity by 50% and affect many restaurants' day-to-day operations.
Brent Brashier is the owner of DOC's Smokehouse with three locations, one new to Madison's Far West side. He said the new public health order for restaurants "doesn't really work" for him operationally because his primary concern is taking care of his some 200 employees.
"What we want to do as a company is survive and make sure our employees are being paid the whole time," Brashier said.
DOC's will close as a dine-in option, but Brashier and his team started planning about a week ago to move towards take-out and delivery to keep the business going. Currently, DOC's does not do delivery other than large catering orders.
He said because the restaurant business already runs on thin margins, ordering extra supplies and investing in take-out and delivery options "was worth it" to make sure the restaurants are still generating revenue and keeping people employed in a safe way.
"Everybody needs to take this very seriously," he said. "I feel like it’s coming down the pipe for everybody, and we’re just ahead of the curve."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Sunday regulating restaurants is necessary to protect the public. She said people who need to or are choosing to go out and go to restaurants that are continuing dine-in service should practice "aggressive social distancing."
"You need to be 6 feet away from the next party, whether that's sitting in a table or standing in line or waiting outside," she said.
Tom Anderson, owner of Buck and Honey's in Monona and Sun Prairie, said Sunday he plans to close his restaurants to dine-in service effective Monday and hopes to use the rest of their inventory to help local food pantries. Buck and Honey's also will offer take-out and delivery options while closed.
He said his restaurants have been proactive about the new coronavirus for weeks, including sanitizing each menu after every use and having servers and other employees wear gloves.
"We're all trying to get through this together," Anderson said. "Our focus is on keeping people healthy and doing our part to keep our area safe."
Brashier said he has also updated his three restaurants' "already pretty thorough" sanitation protocols and has been making sure to "clean more things more frequently."
Food Fight Restaurant Group's chief operating officer Caitlin Suemnicht said the group's 20 restaurants in the Madison area are "ready to abide by" the new rules. She said in order to figure out how to continue normal operations while controlling capacity, some restaurants are looking at adjusting staffing levels.
"Literally every hour something changes, so we're trying to be flexible," Suemnicht said.
Employees are relying on their jobs, she said, so ideally restaurants would stay open. Each restaurant will come up with their own plan to adapt to changing circumstances.
"It's a terrible situation, and we have to weigh both the personal health and financial health of business," she said. "We don't take it lightly."