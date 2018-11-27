The recycling/waste drop-off sites in Madison will be switching to the winter timetable on Monday, and one site will close for the winter.
Madison Streets Division said the final day for expanded hours is Sunday, before the shorter week and shorter day schedule takes effect.
Only two drop-off sites will be open all winter, at 4602 Sycamore Ave. and 1501 W. Badger Road.
Winter hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The yard waste site at 402 South Point Road will close after its last day on Sunday.
For this week, the drop-off sites are open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Winter hours will stay in effect until Friday, March 29, 2019, and will go back to extended hours on March 30.
For more information about what can be taken to the drop-off sites, go to http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/