Madison Reading Project wins as 'People's Choice' at 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

The Madison Reading Project won this year's People's Choice title at the 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards ceremony, which was broadcast live from Milwaukee Tuesday.

The local nonprofit was one of four organizations that won awards this year out of nearly 400 nominated over the summer, according to a news release.

"Winning the People's Choice award is an awesome honor," Executive Director Rowan Childs said. "I'm very proud of our staff, volunteers and donors who all play a role in nourishing children's young minds during the pandemic."

The awards recognize the state's most creative, new original products and services, and Childs said judges of the awards noted Madison Reading Project's "rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic" by working with other nonprofits to safely distribute books and literacy support to children at home. The nonprofit partnered with school and community social workers to deliver a record 40,000 free books to children during the pandemic.

The winners were selected by a panel of 30 judges from around the state with backgrounds in technology, healthcare, agriculture, education and government operations. Besides Madison Reading Project, Shorewood-based Safeli and Madison-based OnLume Surgical and Pinpoint Software also won awards Tuesday.

