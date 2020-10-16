 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Reading Project wins as 'People's Choice' at 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards
0 comments
alert top story

Madison Reading Project wins as 'People's Choice' at 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Reading Project 2020 award

The Madison Reading Project partnered with school and community social workers to deliver a record 40,000 free books to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MADISON READING PROJECT

The Madison Reading Project won this year's People's Choice title at the 2020 Wisconsin Innovation Awards ceremony, which was broadcast live from Milwaukee Tuesday. 

The local nonprofit was one of four organizations that won awards this year out of nearly 400 nominated over the summer, according to a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Winning the People's Choice award is an awesome honor," Executive Director Rowan Childs said. "I'm very proud of our staff, volunteers and donors who all play a role in nourishing children's young minds during the pandemic."

The awards recognize the state's most creative, new original products and services, and Childs said judges of the awards noted Madison Reading Project's "rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic" by working with other nonprofits to safely distribute books and literacy support to children at home. The nonprofit partnered with school and community social workers to deliver a record 40,000 free books to children during the pandemic.

The winners were selected by a panel of 30 judges from around the state with backgrounds in technology, healthcare, agriculture, education and government operations. Besides Madison Reading Project, Shorewood-based Safeli and Madison-based OnLume Surgical and Pinpoint Software also won awards Tuesday.  

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics