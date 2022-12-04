Madison Reading Project brings 10,000 books to Empty Stocking Club toy event

The Madison Reading Project wants every child to have a new book. And the organization is well on its way to making it happen.

Since 2014, the Madison Reading Project has given more than 360,000 books to youngsters. “Igniting a love of books and reading is our vision for every child," executive director Rowan Childs said.

For three years, the Madison Reading Project has provided books to the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot so each child can receive one toy and one book. The Empty Stocking Club, the charitable arm of the Wisconsin State Journal, has provided toys for children in Dane County and surrounding areas for more than a hundred years.

The Madison Reading Project will bring close to 10,000 books to this year’s Toy Depot. The area will be set up like a bookstore with a wide selection of genres and languages, as well as books for a range of ages.

How to help You can donate to Empty Stocking Club with the envelop in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal, or at emptystockingclub.com. Families can apply for a toy at the website. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.

“Our staff and volunteers love to help everyone select the best books for children and families to enjoy,” Childs said.

Graphic novels are popular with youngsters, as are books related to current Marvel and Disney movies, TV shows and video games. Childs said books with diverse main characters are the most requested by parents and educators.

“There are so many new books in the last year that give us that opportunity to highlight authors, illustrators and characters,” she said.

Empty Stocking Club executive director Lynn Wood said the Madison Reading Project has been an "excellent partner” for the organization over the past few years.

“The alignment with Madison Reading Project feels perfect for the mission of Empty Stocking Club for so many reasons,” Wood said. “First, encouraging and supporting reading and literacy feels like a natural connection for the newspaper. We know the many benefits that come from getting books in the hands of kids -- especially books that interest them and are age-appropriate. And, we also hope pairing a toy with a book helps elevate the value of books and reading while providing an extra bit of joy for kids.”

Childs appreciates that the Empty Stocking Club includes books with the toy giveaway. Children having their own book picked out just for them is just as unique as a toy, according to Childs.

“Having an adult sit with you to read aloud or enjoy a book on your favorite subject is a priceless opportunity for learning, enjoyment and pride,” she said. “We love helping grow book ownership in our community.”

The Toy Depot will take place Dec. 14-15 at the Alliant Energy Center. To donate or apply for a toy, visit the Empty Stocking Club’s website www.emptystockingclub.com. The deadline to apply for a toy is Tuesday.

Donations can also be mailed to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.