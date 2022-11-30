Madison rated No. 2 city for singles, but is it?

Madison came in second behind Seattle as the best city for singles, according to a study put out this week by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The website says it compared more than 180 cities in the United States across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

"Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal," it says.

The Washington, D.C.-based WalletHub began in 2013 as a "personal finance social network" with a focus on reviews for financial advisors.

"Finding love can be tough, especially during a year of high inflation that has left many people strapped for cash," Adam McCann, the author of the WalletHub study wrote. "The average date costs over $90 and 19% of people in Gen Z and 22% of millennials report going into debt for dates. Therefore, it certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper."

McCann wrote that more entertainment choices and a low cost of living don’t matter much if the number of potential mates are limited in a particular area.

Third on the list was Denver, followed by San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, Honolulu, San Diego and Atlanta.

Nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried: never married, divorced or widowed, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

"The share may be higher or lower in an individual city, though, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each," McCann wrote.

He wrote that some singles can increase their chances of meeting others through online dating, which got a boost in popularity during the pandemic.

Nicole Charles, 43, who runs two Wisconsin dating websites, called Madison's standing in the study a joke.

"There are a lot of single people. There are not a lot of quality single people," she said.

Charles said the same people who are on Tinder and other dating apps tend to be on the sites "forever" and never get their acts together. "There's not a lot of quality people."

She got divorced almost nine years ago after being married for 11 years, and said dating seems "much more transactional now than it used to be."

Charles, who has owned Morgan's bar and grill in Cross Plains for the last year and a half, said there seems to be much more of a hookup culture than she remembers there being, even in her early- to mid-20s, before she got married. "Or maybe I was naïve to it because I was young."

But Charles said her 22-year-old daughter has experienced the same thing. "Just everything kind of felt to her like it was a hookup culture, not for everyone, but for a lot of people."

Charles, who runs a group called Wisconsin Singles 40+ on Facebook, said people looking to meet other singles shouldn't be afraid to join social groups. "It ends up becoming large friend groups and there's nothing wrong with having lots of friends who are single that you can hang out with and do stuff with."

In that group, she said, there's one member who runs a monthly supper club outing. Many single people might want to go out to dinner, but don't have anyone to go with, Charles said. "So, it ends up being more of a group activity and, of course, people date from it. Sometimes they don't. But it's expanding your normal social sphere."

Teri Thomas, 58, of Madison, the administrator of a Facebook dating page for people over 50, said she hasn't dated anyone in 2022, and is "sort of taking a break" after the last two people she fell for "ended up breaking up by ghosting."

Thomas, who's been single since her three-year marriage ended in divorce in 1999, said she's not on any dating sites now.

She retired in 2020 from teaching elementary school in the Madison School District for 33 years, and advises other singles to "work on yourself, your happiness, your group of friends, your family."

Thomas said Madison is good for singles and her proof is that "people are just dying to get into" her Facebook group. "Not only to reach out to each other as support, but to share funny memes, anecdotes, answer questions."

She said that as of Wednesday, her statewide Facebook group had 568 members, with Madison making up the greatest share.

"If you look at how many restaurants per capita we have and fun bars and brewpubs, it's a great place to go on dates," Thomas said.

Thomas said her administration of the 50+ group takes up a lot of time because she looks at who's requesting to get in, and checks them out to make sure they're truly single. "There are some people who really aren't single trying to get in."

She said she often runs names through a court system "quasi background check" and looks at their Facebook profile, their pictures and other information before accepting or denying membership. Those requesting membership also have to answer questions about where they live, how old they are, their marital status, and promise to adhere to group rules.

Charles, who administers the 40+ page, said she's also run a secret page for almost three years designed to expose "the cheaters and the liars."

Thomas said her group plans many events that require registration, like one Thursday at the Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. Another upcoming outing is planned for a botanical garden in Janesville to see holiday lights.

"My friendship group has probably quadrupled thanks to those Facebook singles groups, going to events and reaching out," she said.