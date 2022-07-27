Madison ranked best place to live in America by livability.com

Prepare for new neighbors: Madison is ranked first on Livability.com's list of the Best 100 Places to Live for the second year in a row.

"This is the first year we've seen that happen in nine years of doing this," Livability Editor-in-Chief Amanda Ellis said. "It's important to us to share with people why small and mid-size cities like Madison are great places to live."

The website attributed Madison's high ranking to the city's amenities, including the Dane County Farmers' Market, many free cultural attractions like outdoor concerts, and the city's "resilient economy." Livability also mentioned the city's 200 miles of hiking, biking and snowshoeing trails. American Fitness Index ranked Madison the second-fittest city in the nation earlier this month.

Each city researched as part of Livability's process receives a "quality of life score" based on eight categories including amenities, infrastructure and education. Livability analyzed data from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Great Schools and others to determine scores for each city. Madison received a score of 725.

When Livability published its first list of cities in 2013, Madison ranked fifth. In response, the city put together a team to help improve Madison's ranking, the Wisconsin State Journal reported in 2014.

One year later, Madison's ranking jumped to first.

This year, the website changed its ranking criteria to further value remote-work opportunities, affordability as inflation climbs, and demographics as more people around the nation say they want to live in diverse cities.

Madison received its lowest score this year in the "demographics" category and its highest score in the "economy" category. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Madison is 77.5% white.

Dan Miller, a real estate broker and realtor at RE/MAX in Madison, was surprised by the ranking, given prices in the city.

"I would not say that living in Madison is affordable compared to a lot of other places, especially other places in Wisconsin," he said. "It's a little surprising to me that Madison is ranked so high when there's an emphasis on affordability."

Livability noted that Madison is "remote ready," with facilities for people looking to work outside of the office and co-working spaces like 100state or Serendipity Labs.

"With lower interest rates and remote work being a reality, we do see people choosing to move to Madison even with employers out of the state," Miller said. "We expect that to be a trend that continues in the future."

Since March 2020, more than 42% of the U.S. population has either moved or considered moving, according to Livability.

Several other Wisconsin cities were included on this year's list: Waukesha ranked 12th, Appleton 49th, Eau Claire 78th and La Crosse 89th. Ann Arbor, Michigan; Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas accompanied Madison in the top five.

"We got to spotlight some great cities in the Midwest this year," Ellis said.