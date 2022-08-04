 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Public Library hosting storytelling events for kids to fall in love with reading

Madison Public Library’s "We Read" program is offering storytelling programs for kids and families starting Monday and going through Aug. 23.

All nine Madison libraries will have workshops and/or self-directed activities for kids and families. Those include creating digital comics or making stop-motion animated videos using iMovie.

Bubbler Media Instructor Rob Franklin (Rob Dz) will lead interactive spoken word poetry workshops and Alexis Dean at Meadowridge Library will lead a poetry-inspired storytelling session.

  • Aug. 8: Comics, doodles & movement, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hawthorne Library
  • Aug. 9: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinney Library
  • Aug. 9: Spoken word stories at parks alive, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Darbo/Worthington Park
  • Aug. 10: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sequoya Library
  • Aug. 10: Spoken word stories, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeview Library
  • Aug. 13: Stop motion animation, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Central Library
  • Aug. 16: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Monroe Street Library
  • Aug. 18: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Alicia Ashman Library
  • Aug. 23: Poetry is for everyone: Storytelling with Alexis, 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Meadowridge Library

Madison Public Library has also ordered "We Read" postcards, which include illustrations by local artist Emily Balsley and quotes about reading joyfully. The back of each postcard has a prompt for people to share what they've read and enjoyed this summer.

Madison Public Library has ordered "We Read" postcards, which include illustrations by local artist Emily Balsley and quotes about reading joyfully. 

There are 18 designs in English and Spanish available from each library. Children can collect a postcard (or multiple postcards) and get a free stamp from the reference desk.

“Postcards are a great way for adults and children to share their favorite stories with a friend or loved one,” Tammy Ocampo, youth services manager, said in a press release. “We Read is an opportunity for our community to fall in love with reading of all kinds AND to share about that reading with others!”

Children can create comics through the library's "We Read" storytelling program.
