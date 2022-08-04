Madison Public Library hosting storytelling events for kids to fall in love with reading

Madison Public Library’s "We Read" program is offering storytelling programs for kids and families starting Monday and going through Aug. 23.

All nine Madison libraries will have workshops and/or self-directed activities for kids and families. Those include creating digital comics or making stop-motion animated videos using iMovie.

Bubbler Media Instructor Rob Franklin (Rob Dz) will lead interactive spoken word poetry workshops and Alexis Dean at Meadowridge Library will lead a poetry-inspired storytelling session.

"We Read" storytelling activities:

Aug. 8: Comics, doodles & movement, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hawthorne Library

Aug. 9: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinney Library

Aug. 9: Spoken word stories at parks alive, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Darbo/Worthington Park

Aug. 10: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sequoya Library

Aug. 10: Spoken word stories, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeview Library

Aug. 13: Stop motion animation, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Central Library

Aug. 16: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Monroe Street Library

Aug. 18: Digital comics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Alicia Ashman Library

Aug. 23: Poetry is for everyone: Storytelling with Alexis, 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Meadowridge Library

Madison Public Library has also ordered "We Read" postcards, which include illustrations by local artist Emily Balsley and quotes about reading joyfully. The back of each postcard has a prompt for people to share what they've read and enjoyed this summer.

There are 18 designs in English and Spanish available from each library. Children can collect a postcard (or multiple postcards) and get a free stamp from the reference desk.

“Postcards are a great way for adults and children to share their favorite stories with a friend or loved one,” Tammy Ocampo, youth services manager, said in a press release. “We Read is an opportunity for our community to fall in love with reading of all kinds AND to share about that reading with others!”