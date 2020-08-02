Madison Public Library bundles books for CSA-style pick-up

“People can call in, give us a little bit about what they're looking for and then we will choose based on what we have on the shelf in a particular library at any given time," Elias said.

Elias called this “a secret service, but one that people used to expect when they came into the library. ‘I have a fourth grader who really loves to read about history, what can you recommend to me?’

“It's really kind of bringing back that traditional library service of recommending good books based on the age and interest,” she added.

Libraries receive an average of 48 online requests a week and more over the phone. They have also received comments almost daily from happy readers.

Curbside pickup orders in general have increased weekly across all libraries. The average was about 3,400 appointments in July.

This system is further localizing the library system in a post-COVID world.

“We had to make sure that we were using the resources that we have in our particular library instead of relying on the bigger collective library,” Elias said.

As one reader put it, "I'm looking forward to this way more than picking out my own books."

