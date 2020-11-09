Madison police union rejects mayor's call for concessions; police could face cuts

Madison City Council to take up budget

The Madison City Council will begin the process of approving its 2021 spending plan Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. via an online meeting that will be live-streamed on the city's website, media.cityofmadison.com/mediasite/showcase.

Those interested in speaking or registering support or opposition for budget items should sign up at cityofmadison.com/MeetingRegistration.

Additional meetings are planned for Wednesday and Thursday nights, if needed.