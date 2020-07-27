Madison police union approves vote of no confidence in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Saying they were "misled" before endorsing Satya Rhodes-Conway in last year's mayoral election, the Madison police union on Monday announced members had approved a vote of no confidence in the progressive first-term mayor.
The move comes amid historic protests against police in the wake of the death of George Floyd and as governments struggle with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, Madison has also seen a sharp uptick in shootings in recent weeks.
Police union members are not the first to raise questions about Rhodes-Conway, who sparked the ire of both police and a vocal group of police critics when she sent officers a private video message of support that she partially retracted amid a backlash from critics.
There is an effort underway — led by a former Republican candidate — to recall her, and in a letter last week from several local activist groups and police critics that declared they had no confidence in acting police chief Vic Wahl, Rhodes-Conway's actions in response to Black Lives Matter protests are, like Wahl's, alleged to have been racially biased.
The Madison Professional Police Officers Association said in a statement that it did not take the vote of no confidence "easily or in haste," then goes on to say the mayor has broken promises to work with police while being "quick to point out, sometimes inaccurately, where we fall short."
Her "unhealthy portrayal" of police creates an "us versus them" dichotomy, the union says, that "is particularly dangerous at a time when city agencies and entities should be working collaboratively to address an increase in burglaries, car thefts, weapons offenses (including shots being fired daily all over the city) and, sadly, attempted and completed homicides too often claiming the lives of young Madisonians.
"We would never ask the Mayor to ignore our inadequacies," the union says. "In fact, we call for a leader who is committed to rolling up her sleeves, diving in and working with us on systematic improvements rather than separating herself from us and further dividing our community."
Rhodes-Conway's office had no immediate comment.
The police union said it endorsed Rhodes-Conway's candidacy over that of long-time incumbent Paul Soglin in late March of last year "after she committed herself to developing a strong partnership with our labor organization."
"It was our belief that Satya Rhodes-Conway could bring people together and lead Madison into the future," the union said. "We hoped to work in concert with Mayor Rhodes-Conway to reduce disparities in our community and prioritize the safety of Madison’s residents and visitors. At that time, the mayor stated, 'A safe city is the underpinning of a place where everyone has the chance to pursue opportunity and thrive.'"
But since she was elected, the union alleges, she has shown an "unfamiliarity" with police, failed to recognize the department's successes and been reluctant to engage in discussions with the union.
When those discussions do occur, they "devolve into her desires for potential furloughs, the re-opening of settled contracts and other budgetary matters at the expense of collaborating on strategies to ensure a safe Madison for everyone."
The city has projected it will face a $30 million budget shortfall for 2020 and a $25 million gap in 2021, due to a combination of lost revenue and increased spending related to the coronavirus.
A state law pushed through by Republicans in 2011 to severely weaken public-sector unions gives cities the ability to make near-unilateral decisions about city worker employment conditions, but the law exempted police and fire unions, meaning they have far more power than other city employees to dictate pay and other personnel matters and avoid furloughs.
Local activists have been critical of what they see as the Madison police union's reluctance to engage in reform, and in its statement the union said it tried to get Rhodes-Conway to "facilitate and foster opportunities for our organization to meet with community groups and members who are open to constructive dialogue toward social justice and positive change.
"Rather than stepping up to this leadership responsibility, the mayor told us she 'struggles' with that role and asked us, instead, to use our own voice, effectively declining our request for community engagement," the union said.
It was after this episode that the union's board decided to hold a vote of no confidence, which 95% of union members supported, the union said.
"The decision to take the vote is not merely a reflection of her failure to support the Madison Police Department," the union said. "It is reflective of her failure to lead the city."
MPPOA president Kelly Powers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what groups it hoped to meet with and about what, or whether the union would be willing to make adjustments to its labor contract to help mitigate the budget shortfall.
Last month, Rhodes-Conway apologized to social justice advocates angry that she had sent a private video message to police — later leaked and widely available on social media — in which she sympathized with officers having "rocks and other things thrown at you" during local Black Lives Matter protests. It must be frustrating to be "as committed as I know you are to community policing and to still be criticized for not doing enough," she told officers.
A mayoral spokeswoman later said Rhodes-Conway "has acknowledged that she should have also challenged officers to better understand the pain in the Black community and our collective need to respond to it."
In their letter last week to the Madison Police and Fire Commission — which is charged with hiring the next permanent police chief — 13 local groups and more than 500 individuals allege that acting chief "Wahl’s department has treated Black residents with very recognizable attributes of anti-Blackness."
But they also call out the mayor, saying the police department "and Mayor’s responses to recent protest events are consistent with findings that reveal racial bias in the policing of protests, as well as for crime."
Madison police have earned national recognition over the years for their problem-oriented policing approach and other initiatives, and was deemed “far from ‘a Department in crisis’” in a top-to-bottom consultant’s report on the force in December 2017. Madison officers are also more racially and ethnically representative of the community they serve than many other departments, and female officers make up about double the percentage of female officers in departments nationally.
On July 8, Madison resident Jon Rygiewicz filed a petition with the city clerk to begin circulating petitions to force Rhodes-Conway into a recall election. His group has until early September to collect the 36,203 signatures needed to get the election on the ballot.
Rygiewicz has said Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when Black Lives Matter demonstrators were "rioting and looting."
Rygiewicz ran as a Republican in Madison's deeply Democratic 76th Assembly District in 2016, but says he is now an independent.
