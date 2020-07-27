Madison police union approves vote of no confidence in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Local activists have been critical of what they see as the Madison police union's reluctance to engage in reform, and in its statement the union said it tried to get Rhodes-Conway to "facilitate and foster opportunities for our organization to meet with community groups and members who are open to constructive dialogue toward social justice and positive change.

"Rather than stepping up to this leadership responsibility, the mayor told us she 'struggles' with that role and asked us, instead, to use our own voice, effectively declining our request for community engagement," the union said.

It was after this episode that the union's board decided to hold a vote of no confidence, which 95% of union members supported, the union said.

"The decision to take the vote is not merely a reflection of her failure to support the Madison Police Department," the union said. "It is reflective of her failure to lead the city."

MPPOA president Kelly Powers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what groups it hoped to meet with and about what, or whether the union would be willing to make adjustments to its labor contract to help mitigate the budget shortfall.