Madison police are seeking people embedded in their community to serve on boards hoping to develop more trust between officers and the neighborhoods they are policing.

A total of 30 advisors are needed for six different Community Policing Advisory Boards, one in each Madison police district.

Community policing is a longstanding approach to police work that recognizes that police can't solve public safety issues by themselves, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Through relationships and problem solving, police use the strategy to better embed themselves in neighborhood and find solutions to disputes and crime.

The new advisory boards are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and are building on a pilot program operated out of the city's South Side since 2017, program coordinator Liz Merfeld said.

"Something they didn't totally anticipate is the strong relationships that were being developed and maintained," Merfeld said of the pilot program.

Merfeld said Madison police are not necessarily looking for people already well-known through nonprofits or local politics to serve on the boards.

People from all backgrounds are wanted and having a criminal record does not disqualify someone from serving on the board, she said.

How to apply Applicants interest in joining Madison police's Community Policing Advisory Boards can visit madisoncommunitypolicingfoundation.org. Applicants must fill out a statement of interest. Copies can be found at the link above, at Madison police district offices, by emailing mcpf-cpab@madisoncommunitypolicingfoundation.org or by contacting 608-335-2363.

"We're just looking for real people out in the community who want to have frank conversations and develop relationships," Merfeld said.

Advisors will be paid $75 per meeting. Applications are open through May 26.

