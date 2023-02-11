Madison police are trying to find the owner of a gold ring with the inscription: "PJG love FAS."

The ring was found Tuesday along the road on the 700 block of Douglas Trail, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

There is a date inscribed next to the initials, which the claimant will have to confirm in order to get the ring back.

The owner of the ring can call the Police Department's property room at 608-266-4955.

