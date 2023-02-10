Madison Police are trying to find the rightful owner of a gold ring found along the road on the 700 block of Douglas Trail Tuesday, Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says.

The ring is inscribed with "PJG love FAS," and was turned into police by a good samaritan, according to Fryer.

The ring also has a date inscribed next to the initials, which the claimant will have to confirm in order to get the ring back.

If the ring belongs to you, call MPD's property room at 608-266-4955.

