Madison police patrol horse returns home after more than two weeks at veterinary hospital

A five-year veteran police patrol horse returned home to the Madison Police Department on Friday after recovering from surgery.
Cooper, a 9-year-old Percheron and member of Madison Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, spent two and a half weeks at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Hospital due to medical issues.
On July 19, Cooper started to show colic symptoms. The UW Veterinary Hospital determined he had a displaced colon that required emergency surgery. Cooper suffered several complications following his surgery, including stomach reflux and an inability to eat.
According to a GoFundMe started by the Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol, a horse of Cooper’s size requires almost twice as much care as a non-draft horse, causing vet bills to soar. As of Saturday, the fundraiser has generated more than $7,000 to help Cooper.
“Thank you to all who have supported Cooper — both financially and emotionally — along this trying journey,” the Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol said in a Facebook Post Friday. “His recovery continues and we will post periodic updates on his progress.”
Back at MPD, Cooper will remain on a strict schedule per the doctor’s orders including stall rest and regular hand walking.
Though Cooper won’t be patrolling the streets until the next riding season, MPD said in a Facebook post they were grateful to have him home.
“THANK YOU for the continued kind thoughts for Cooper's well being!” MPD said in the post. “The outpouring of support has made a difficult situation much easier for everyone involved.”