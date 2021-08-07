Madison police patrol horse returns home after more than two weeks at veterinary hospital

A five-year veteran police patrol horse returned home to the Madison Police Department on Friday after recovering from surgery.

Cooper, a 9-year-old Percheron and member of Madison Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, spent two and a half weeks at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Hospital due to medical issues.

On July 19, Cooper started to show colic symptoms. The UW Veterinary Hospital determined he had a displaced colon that required emergency surgery. Cooper suffered several complications following his surgery, including stomach reflux and an inability to eat.

According to a GoFundMe started by the Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol, a horse of Cooper’s size requires almost twice as much care as a non-draft horse, causing vet bills to soar. As of Saturday, the fundraiser has generated more than $7,000 to help Cooper.