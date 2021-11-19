Madison police oversight board mulls thousands of dollars in payments for its members

Discussion of honorariums for other board members was on the board's Thursday agenda, but on the advice of city attorney Mike Haas, members voted to take no action on the issue.

Haas said the city's ethics code "prohibits city officials from using their office to obtain financial gain or anything of value for their private benefit."

"That is the relevant provision, but this is not to say that a board vote to support additional stipends would have necessarily constituted a violation of the Ethics Code," he said.

Burnette, who recused herself from the vote on her honorarium, and Kilfoy-Flores did not respond to messages seeking comment about whether they intended to pursue honorariums for the rest of the board.

While the board recommended the honorarium for Burnette on a 7-0 vote, with two abstentions, it was clear the topic generated strong feelings.

Member Isadore Knox Jr. — a retired government employee and who said he's been a longtime member of local citizens boards and wasn't paid for his time — said he didn't think citizens would appreciate the board paying itself more than what it already gets.