Madison police officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by internal investigation

An internal review found three Madison police officers who fatally shot a man in late October "acted in compliance" with the department's policies on use of deadly force.

In December, the officers were cleared of criminal liability by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne following an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dean G. Thomas, 63, was fatally shot after police responded to a 911 call on the evening of Oct. 27 regarding a man firing a gun outside an apartment building on Raymond Road, according to the case report.

Thomas approached officers with a handgun and did not respond to shouted commands to drop his weapon. He then raised the handgun and shot at the officers. Three of the four officers — Sgt. Ryan Gibson, Officer Sonny Martinez and Officer Justin Nelsen — fired back, striking Thomas several times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. Toxicology reports showed his blood alcohol level was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal limit for a driver, but it remains unclear why he fired at police.