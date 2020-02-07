You are the owner of this article.
Madison police officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by internal investigation
Madison police officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by internal investigation

Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson (from left), Officer Sonny Martinez and Officer Justin Nelsen.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

An internal review found that three Madison police officers who fatally shot a man in late October "acted in compliance" with the department's policies on deadly use of force. 

In December, the officers were cleared of criminal liability by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne following an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation. 

Dean G. Thomas, 63, was fatally shot after police responded to a 911 call on the evening of Oct. 27 regarding a man firing a gun outside an apartment building on Raymond Road, according to the case report. 

Thomas approached officers with a handgun and did not respond to shouted commands to drop his weapon. He then raised the handgun and shot at the officers. Three of the four officers  Sgt. Ryan Gibson, Officer Sonny Martinez and Officer Justin Nelsen  fired back, striking Thomas several times. 

Thomas was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. Toxicology reports showed his blood alcohol level was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal limit for a driver, but it remains unclear why he fired at police. 

The fatal shooting was reviewed by the Madison Police Department's Professional Standards and Internal Affairs section, which determined that Gibson, Martinez and Nelsen followed protocol on use of deadly force and de-escalation. 

The investigation revealed three minor equipment-related violations, Victor Wahl, acting chief of police, said in a statement. 

"One officer did not have his wireless microphone appropriately synced with the in-car video system in his vehicle," he said, "and two officers did not have the appropriate number of rounds in their rifle magazines." 

