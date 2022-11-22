Madison police officer charged with disorderly conduct

A Madison police officer has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the latest criminal charge filed against a member of the city's police force after three different officers were arrested in recent weeks.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office filed the lone charge against Keith Brown, 29, of Madison, following his arrest by the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 9, according to court records.

Brown posted bail shortly after midnight on Nov. 10, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Last October, Brown accidentally shot another officer on State Street while trying to arrest an armed wanted man.

Apart from Brown, two other officers have recently been arrested, both in Columbia County, for unrelated incidents.

Officer Cary House was charged on Nov. 8 for allegedly choking his wife in their home. He faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, stemming from domestic abuse, according to court records.

House was released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond.

The third officer has not been independently identified and Madison police have declined to give his name, citing active investigations by other law enforcement agencies.