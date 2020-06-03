Madison police, members of black community kneel together after days of protests

“A quarter of a million dollars is being raised by Michael Johnson for majority-white businesses on State Street who will be just fine," Alyssa Ivy, 23, said. "Those funds need to be used to put back into the black community and to be put into our youth who are organizing and protesting."

Ivy, of Madison, said she peacefully protested until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"Who wasn’t out there? Michael Johnson. That’s the problem," Ivy said. "He’s here getting white folks to open up their wallets, which is what he loves to do. This isn’t the right way to help our youth.”

The brief confrontation illustrates the divide among black activists. Both sides are upset with longstanding racism and want change, but Johnson and those aligned with him see working through the anger as key to moving forward. Others, such as Freedom Inc., prefer direct confrontation.

Johnson spoke with some of the the protesters outside the club's center after Wednesday's event, shuttling the most vocal into the building for a private conversation.