Madison police responded to a Regent Street bar early Saturday for a disturbance and found a victim unconscious after an unidentified suspect punched him in the head, according to Chief Shon Barnes' blog.

Two other subjects who were involved located the suspect nearby and an altercation took place in which a second unidentified suspect punched one of the subjects, rendering him unconscious, the blog said.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Monday that officers were responding to a call for an intoxicated female at Red Zone, 1206 Regent St., at about 12:30 a.m. when they were flagged by bar employees about the unconscious man.

Witnesses helped provide a description of suspect, Fryer said.

The suspect, Zachary R. Seyfert, 20, was found later by officers doing a patrol, and was arrested for substantial battery and resisting arrest, she said.

