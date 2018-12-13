Madison police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing West Side woman, who was last seen on Monday.
Elaine Calabrese, 65, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday after last being seen at her South Westfield Road area home.
"There is no reason to believe Elaine is the victim of foul play, but the family does have concern for her welfare," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Calabrese is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone seeing her should call 911.