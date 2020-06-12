You are the owner of this article.
Madison police investigating attempted homicide
Madison police investigating attempted homicide

Madison police squad car, State Journal generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 21-year-old Madison man is expected to survive after showing up to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound in the back on Friday morning, authorities say. 

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the matter as an attempted homicide, according to a news release. 

At the hospital, the man told officers he had been shot inside an apartment on North Randall Avenue. 

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was specifically targeted," the release said. 

No arrests have been made in the case. 

