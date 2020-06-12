Madison police investigating attempted homicide

-
A 21-year-old Madison man is expected to survive after showing up to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound in the back on Friday morning, authorities say.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the matter as an attempted homicide, according to a news release.
At the hospital, the man told officers he had been shot inside an apartment on North Randall Avenue.
"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was specifically targeted," the release said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Howard Hardee | Wisconsin State Journal
Howard Hardee is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has written extensively about government, natural disasters and forest health in northern California.
